VINTAGE: Early plans for rail project take shape

Richard Doyle and Joel Ettinger, left, with the federal Mass Transportation Administration, a precursor to the federal Transit Administration, studied a map of Los Angeles’ future light rail and subway system in this photograph in the Aug. 19, 1976, issue of the Park Labrea News. Richard Gallagher, right, of the Rapid Transit District, a precursor to Metro, took the federal officials on a helicopter tour of the proposed system, which included plans to connect downtown Los Angeles with the San Fernando Valley. The Red Line Subway was later constructed between downtown and the valley, with the opening of the North Hollywood station in 2000. Metro is currently working on the Purple Line Extension, which will connect downtown Los Angeles and the westside via Wilshire Boulevard. The subway project will reach Wilshire/La Cienega by 2024, the Century City/Constellation station by 2025 and the Westwood/VA Hospital station by 2027.