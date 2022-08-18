Theatre West announces 2022-2023 season

Theatre West, Hollywood’s professional theatre company celebrating its 60th year, announced its 2022-2023 season on Aug. 11. The new season will include a wide variety of theatrical entertainments, with selections for every age group.

October will offer public readings of screenplays, co-presented by Greenlight Women International Writers Workshop, including: “Eddie’s Turn” by Annika Hymlo on Oct. 2 at 6:00 p.m.; “Tentpole” by Linda Alexander Oct. 23 at 6:00 p.m; and “Bullseye” by Najla Zaldi Oct. 30 at 6:00 p.m.

From Oct. 7-16 WestFest, Theatre West’s ever-popular festival showcasing what the company has been doing in its workshops, will feature the talents of the company’s writers, directors and actors.

“Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground” will run Oct. 22-Nov. 20. Tony Award-winner John Rubinstein will star in this world premiere, a co-production with the New Los Angeles Repertory Company produced and directed by Peter Ellenstein and written by Richard Hellesen.

From Oct. 29-Jan. 28, 2023 Theatre West will present “Little Red Riding Hood,” produced and directed by Barbara Mallory with book, music and lyrics by Lloyd J. Schwartz.

“Winter Wishes: A Holiday Cabaret Theatre” will run Dec. 2-11, directed by Victoria Lavan. The show will celebrate the season of joy and magic will bring treasured songs and stories of holiday wishes that will lift spirits, bring laughs and inspire hope.

From Dec. 16-18 “18 Minutes of Fame” will perform, with star Barbra Minkus delivering her business memoir with songs. The show was written by Minkus and Susan Morgenstern, who also will direct.

Jan. 2023 will bring “A Festival of New Full-Length Plays,” with play readings of new works from Theatre West’s Writers Workshop.

“Hansel and Gretel. A Storybook Theatre Musical,” will run from Feb. 18-May 27, 2023, with a book by Lloyd J. Schwartz and music and lyrics by Laurence and Hope Juber.

From April 14- May 21, 2023, theater goers can catch “Moose on the Loose,” written by Dina Morrone. The show is a comedy about an Italian family and a Canadian moose. Daughter Gina returns home from the big city with exciting news and an agenda on the same day that a moose has wandered out of the bush and is loose in the neighborhood.

Dates are yet to be determined for “A Spring Workshop” by James A. Goins, a musical based on the life of Chevalier de Saint Georges, who was an 18th century soldier, composer and conductor.

Theatre West is located at 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. For information, visit theatrewest.org.