The Head And The Heart will bring its Every Shade of Blue 2022 North American Tour to the Greek Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 20. The American indie folk band will perform music from their 2022 release, “Every Shade of Blue,” as well as previous studio albums. The band Dawes opens the show. Doors open at 6 and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50. 2700 N. Vermont Ave. lagreektheatre.com/events/detail/the-head-and-the-heart.