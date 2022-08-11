The Grove offers fine dining for all

Whether looking to make a great first impression or looking for a romantic night out with that special someone, The Grove invites Angelinos to discover several of the top places for dining, drinking and entertainment in Los Angeles.

Delicious plates and meals can be found throughout The Grove, from Mexican infused authentic tacos to freshly made pasta. Alma at The Grove offers various authentic Mexican cuisines made with fresh produce and ingredients. Sit back and relax with your date as you both enjoy flavorful Mexican inspired dishes.

Enjoy some sushi at Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar and Grill. This restaurant is a calm local hot spot and offers a menu of fresh assorted sushi with a wide-ranging cocktail menu.

Maggino’s Little Italy gives you the chance to visit Italy. The popular restaurant offers a warm and vibrant atmosphere with delicate authentic Italian cuisines and dishes.

For information, visit thegrovela.com. The Grove is located at 189 The Grove Drive.