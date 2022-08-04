Taste summer at Jean-Georges Waldorf Astoria

The Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills recently named Peleg Miron as executive chef at Jean-Georges Beverly Hills. I fondly remember meeting this talented chef last spring when he helped prepare an exquisite seasonal tasting menu at Jean-Georges. He worked side-by-side with master chef Jean George Vongerichten and culinary director Steve Benjamin.

Chef Miron brings over 15 years of culinary expertise and is responsible for overseeing all food and beverage initiatives at Jean-Georges Beverly Hills, plus The Rooftop by JG, the Lobby Lounge, in-room dining, catering and private events. Born and raised in Israel, he moved to San Francisco to attend and graduate from the California Culinary Academy’s Le Cordon Bleu. After meeting celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, Miron worked for Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group as the executive chef at Spago restaurant at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. Prior to that, he opened the first international Spago restaurant when he was the executive chef at St. Regis Hotel Istanbul.

My husband and I recently dined there to experience the restaurant’s new Taste of Summer menu. It’s a collaborative menu by Vongerichten and Miron with executive sous chef Alan Chang and senior sous chef Matthew Ramirez.

The dinner began with a decadent and savory Napoleon style appetizer. Instead of pastry sheets, the NApoleon is made with thinly sliced toasted brioche bread. In the middle were two tempered organic egg yolks and a generous spoonful of Petrossian Ossetra caviar on top. The buttery brioche is cut to a precise size, about ¼ inch thick. The creaminess of the tempered egg yolks that were sous vide for over one hour, with the saltiness of the caviar, paired well with a glass of French Billecart-Salmon Brut “Jean Georges” Champagne. It’s dry with a pleasing nose of green apple and hints of melon and ripe pear. The soft and tiny bubbles cleanse the palate for the next course.

Presented in an artistic wavy, clear glass bowl were slices of fresh snapper decorated with ribbons of red onion, slices of cucumber and cubes of watermelon and avocado. The smoothness of the fresh fish and avocado along with the sweetness of the watermelon and crunch of the cucumber made this refreshing ceviche one of my favorite courses. Wine pairing recommendations included a taste of Marc Bredif Vouvray Classic 2020. This Vouvray Chenin Blanc has a pretty crystalline pale-yellow color and a fine nose of ripe peach and pear, with a hint of pineapple and whisper of citrus. Its lemony freshness provides a long and lively fruit finish.

For our next course, the sommelier brought over a bottle of Trimbach “Reserve” Resiling 2017, to sip with corn and Thai basil potstickers garnished with micro greens. Corn is the quintessential summer flavor and these pot stickers dazzle in a soy-lime and ginger sauce providing a delightful citrus and earthy herb combination.

Next a pour from a Russian River Valley favorite, Dehlinger “Altamont” Pinot Noir 2017, paired nicely with a tender black bass filet topped with long sliced grilled mushrooms and a perfectly cooked summer green and yellow bean. There was a hint of lavender essence in the sesame vinaigrette poured on top.

Roasted wagyu beef tenderloin was served with tender glazed carrots and dots of miso mustard sauce to swipe on each tenderly cut piece of meat. We sipped a rustic O’Shaughnessy Cabernet Sauvignon Howell Mountain 2018. This medium-bodied Napa Valley wine offered a floral and fruity nose, with hints of dark cherry, licorice, tea leaf and chocolate with each sip. Another wine to enjoy with this course is a glass of Continuum Estate Premiere Napa Valley, Oakville 2016. This is among the highest-priced wines from Oakville, and for oenophiles, it’s a joy to enjoy during dinner at Jean-Georges Beverly Hills.

For dessert, order the famed molten chocolate cake created by Jean-Georges over 20 years ago. The moist chocolate cake has warm dark melted chocolate flowing through the middle and Valrhona chocolate dust and broken chocolate bits on the plate. Guests are offered a small glass of full-bodied 1999 Broadbent “Colheita” Madeira, which has a vibrant bouquet of honey, figs and dates.

For the pièce de résistance, five bite-sized colorful mignardises arrived on a plate to signal the end of a meal. A chocolate cookie, a coconut macaroon, fudge-like chocolate with Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills emblazoned on top and colorful macarons arrived as jewels on a plate. The above items can be ordered a la carte or as a Taste of Summer tasting menu for $180 per person. This tasting menu with a wine pairing is $340. Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. is the launch of a new dinner series “Sip & Savor, A Wine and Culinary Dinner Series.” It’s an 8-course savory menu in partnership with Peake Ranch and Petrossian Caviar. Highlights of the menu include braised rabbit and slow cooked halibut paired with vintage wine selections. Prices start at $295 per person. Reservations can be made via OpenTable at opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=350623 &restref=350623&experienceId=94808. $$$ 9850 Wilshire Blvd., (310)860-6700.