Summer is the perfect time for pie and Du-par’s offers a wide selection – from key lime to fresh strawberry and for August, a mango cream cheese pie. If it’s for a party of one or a couple, a mini pie could be the just-sized dessert. Du-par’s has a variety ready-made, including, cherry, peach, chocolate and strawberry cream. Pre-orders are available in any flavor Du-par’s bakes. The bakery is open everyday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Du-par’s at the Original Farmers Market has an extensive menu beginning with their famous hot cakes – served all day. Their Blue Plate Specials, burgers, sandwiches and homemade dinners have been satisfying hungry dinners since 1938.

Two patios provide outdoor seating, one overlooking their garden and the other is a perfect venue for private parties. The restaurant recently extended serving hours until 8:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. They open daily at 6:30 a.m. and on weekends at 6 a.m.

Du-par’s is located at 6333 W. Third St. at Original Farmers Market, at the corner of Third and Fairfax.