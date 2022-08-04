August 4, 2022

St. Ambrose festival

St. Ambrose Catholic Church is holding its Centennial Festival on Saturday, Aug.13, from 5-9:30 p.m. at its Fairfax Avenue parking lot in West Hollywood. The event includes a magician, music, games, a dog costume contest, food, beer and wine. General admission is free. Tickets required for the beer and wine bar. Parking is $10 at the Iranian American Jewish Center, 1317 N. Crescent Heights Blvd., and includes a shuttle. The church is located at 1281 N. Fairfax Ave. stambroseweho.org.





Previous Post
Taste summer at Jean-Georges Waldorf Astoria
Next Post
‘Bull Durham’ book




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize