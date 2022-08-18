August 18, 2022

Small business contracts

Learn about contracting opportunities during a free virtual workshop with the Regional Contractor Development and Bonding Program and Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, 3rd District, on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 3:30-5 p.m., via Zoom. Kuehl will present information on the regional program’s services and benefits. Workshop panelists will explain how small and diverse firms can access government contracts. To register, visit us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Bu6GayUsT3ChqPHsun4Ibg.





