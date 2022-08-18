Queer Mercado marks first anniversary with special performance

Select cast members from writer Abel Alvarado’s recent hit show, “ARENA: A House MUSIC-al,” will be appearing in an ARENA Stage Takeover as part of The First Year Anniversary of the Queer Mercado (the Queer Market) outdoors, on Aug. 20, at the Hilda L. Solis Learning Academy, 319 North Humphreys Ave.

The Queer Mercado, a free farmers’ marketplace composed of LGBTQ+ creators, vendors and artists, presented monthly on the east side of Los Angeles by founder Diana Diaz, will celebrate its first anniversary 10 a.m.-4 p.m., featuring live performances, drag performers, DJs and over 100 food vendors and local artists.

“ARENA: A House MUSIC-al” was recently presented and produced by CASA 0101 Theater, TNH Productions, El Centro del Pueblo and the office of Councilman Gil Cedillo. Select members of the cast from the show who will be participating and performing at The Queer Mercado starting at 1 p.m., including Preston Gonzalez Valle, Luis Ceja, Milton David, Chrissi Erickson, Amy Melendez and Daniela Hernandez, who will serve as narrator. The cast members will perform brief excerpts from the musical.

In addition to the ARENA actors performing at The Queer Mercado, the work of the costume designers for the show, including Jules Bronola, Tony Iniguez, Robert Ortiz of Royal Rubbish and Bad Burro by Jose Huizar, will also be represented with a fashion show.

For information, visit thequeermercado.com.