Progress continues on Purple Line subway project

Metro is planning more construction on the Purple Line Extension subway project through the end of the month, with crews working at many locations along Wilshire Boulevard.

Near Wilshire/La Brea, crews are working on the station entrance in the North La Brea stagging yard. Curbs and gutters are also being restored in the area through early November. Wilshire Boulevard has been reduced to two lanes in each direction between Orange Drive and Detroit Street. Construction hours are 7 a.m.-10 p.m., with cleanup work from 10 p.m.-midnight.

Crews are also working in K-rail work zones on Wilshire Boulevard at Rimpau Boulevard. Two lanes are open in each direction between Muirfield Road and June Street, and between Crenshaw Boulevard and Muirfield Road. An additional K-Rail work zone has been installed on Wilshire Boulevard between Courtyard Place and Masselin Avenue in the Miracle Mile to support construction in the tunnels. Wilshire Boulevard has been reduced to two lanes in each direction between Ridgely Drive and Curson Avenue.

Near Wilshire/Fairfax, upcoming weekend closures of Wilshire Boulevard in September for street restoration work have been temporarily postponed. Metro will provide future notices when the work has been rescheduled.

At Wilshire/La Cienega, crews are working in construction staging yards and underground on adjacent rooms and passageways. Station backfilling and utility restoration is ongoing. Metro is advising about temporary traffic delays in the area. Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between San Vicente and La Cienega boulevards. Left turns from Wilshire Boulevard to Gale Drive and Tower Drive are restricted from both directions. Intermittent bump outs may be in place between 9 a.m.-4 p.m., reducing westbound Wilshire Boulevard to a single lane.

Near the future Wilshire/Rodeo station in Beverly Hills, ground improvement work is planned at multiple locations. Work is occurring through the end of August along Spalding Drive just south of Wilshire Boulevard. At least one lane in each direction on Wilshire Boulevard will be closed around the backfilling work, and Spalding Drive is closed south of Wilshire Boulevard.

Material, equipment and concrete deliveries will also continue daily to the Wilshire/Rodeo station. Lanes on Wilshire Boulevard may be intermittently reduced from three to one lane between El Camino and Crescent drives.

In Century City, excavation work is occurring for the future Century City/Constellation subway station. Partial traffic lane closures are currently in place on Constellation Boulevard. Avenue of the Stars will be reduced to one lane northbound and southbound at Constellation Boulevard, which remains open between Century Park West and Century Park East. Excavation of the station entrance is also underway and the work may require additional closures.

Metro is also advising about work in Westwood near the future Wilshire/Westwood and Westwood/VA Hospital subway stations. Crews will drill and install instruments on Bonsall Avenue from Sept. 1-2, and Sept. 6-8, from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. The instrumentation installation work is necessary for construction of the future Westwood/VA Hospital station.

For questions and concerns about the Purple Line Extension project, call the 24-hour project hotline at (213)922-6934, email the project team at purplelineext@metro.net, or visit metro.net.