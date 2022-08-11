Polynesian music and dance

Nonosina celebrates and honors Polynesian arts through music and movement with a performance on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at The Ford. Founded by Estella Reid, Nonosina is both a dance company and school. Artistic director Tiana Nonosina Liufau, granddaughter of Reid, explores the music and dance of Polynesian cultures. Tiana Reid has been featured on “So You Think You Can Dance?” and created choreography for Disney’s “Moana.” The performance is suitable for children ages 3-11. Tickets are $10; get up to two free children’s tickets with every full-priced ticket purchased. 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East. theford.com.