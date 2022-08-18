Plans call for end to WeHo rent freeze

Rent increases could potentially be permanently frozen at 3% annually in the city of West Hollywood. The City Council asked at its Aug. 15 meeting for staff to return with a report in 60 days exploring the option, following a recommendation by tenant subcommittee members Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath and Mayor Pro Tempore Sepi Shyne, along with a motion by Councilman John Erickson.

“[Councilwoman] Horvath and I asked staff to bring forward a 3% rent cap measure for consideration including doing outreach to tenants and landlords to consider impacts of that and the impacts of lifting the moratorium on rent increases,” Shyne said.

The motion was added to the unanimously approved action capping rent increases at 3% when the pandemic-era rent freeze officially ends in the first quarter of 2023. Previously, a rent increase report put the rate at 6%, which several community members argued would be financially devastating for tenants.

West Hollywood resident Karen Eyres, who also serves on the city’s rent stabilization commission, pointed out that roughly 80% of West Hollywood residents are renters.

“A 6% increase would be a financial crisis for many of the residents of West Hollywood,” Eyres said. “The rent stabilization commission, every year [we] use a formula to come up with this number, and we were shocked when we came up and saw that it was 6%. We immediately had concerns. I’m glad that the City Council has the purview of reducing this. I hope you will. I think it’ll keep lots of people in their homes.”

“Coming out of a pandemic and really still being in it, we should look at staying where it is at the 3%, and anything higher than that would be a disservice to the folks that are trying to get back to work and trying to get their lives back on track after potentially not working for some time,” resident Zekiah Wright said.

Landlord Joel Levin, however, raised concerns about how the rent freeze has been difficult on landlords. Levin and his wife own an apartment building in the city.

“Inflation over the last two and a half years has been very substantial,” Levin said. “The cost of maintenance has gone up tremendously, utilities have gone up enormously during COVID, insurance … the various costs that landlords face have really skyrocketed. The 6% is actually a pretty small fraction of the increased costs that we experience, and because of the rent freeze tenants have basically stopped moving, which is why there’s kind of a shortage of units on the market.”

Former Councilman Steve Martin, who owns a duplex in the city, did not agree.

“The cutting of the annual rent increase from 6 to 3% is a bold and necessary move,” Martin said. “Rent control is part of the fabric of life for … 80% of the people who live here, and it’s the reason we became a city.”

The council members were all supportive of the slighter increase for next year. Looking ahead to a potential permanent 3% cap, Horvath said that she would like to see what effect that decision would have on property owners.

“I’d like to have some degree of understanding if we are going to have a mass exodus of apartment owners leaving the rental market because we’re capping the increase,” Horvath said. “I’d like to have some understanding of that. I think that we’ve heard in the past, concerns along those lines, and so I want to make sure that we have an understanding if that’s going to cause an issue.”

D’Amico said that capping rent increases does not mean that the properties are devalued.

“It’s important to acknowledge that property values for multiunit buildings have skyrocketed in the past decades, as have rents,” Councilman John D’Amico said. “These increases have far outpaced inflation. Rent controlled affordable housing in West Hollywood is one of our core values, something tenants and landlords know as important members of this community. Capping rental increases at 3% is not the last word on the value of the asset to the owner. Every time a vacancy happens the rent is reset to market rate giving the owner an ongoing additional chance to ensure the viability of their property.”

Mayor Lauren Meister said that she would not state her position on a permanent 3% cap until the council has reviewed the staff report on the matter. Shyne took a similar position.

“Making sure tenants are protected and able to afford to stay housed is a priority of mine. Once that item comes back to us, I will consider all the facts and info and make my decision after hearing from the public and stakeholders,” Shyne said.

Erickson, who noted he is among the city’s renters, has come out in support of a permanent cap.

“The rent is already too high,” Erickson said. “The state has offered multiple solutions to landlords to make up back rent and essentially get it paid for by the state if they had renters impacted by COVID-19. If landlords did not take advantage of that free money being offered by the state, then that fault should not lie with the renters. Instead, we should continue to strengthen protections for them by assuring renters that while the market may be volatile, their cost of living in terms of annual rent increases will be capped out at 3% moving forward.”