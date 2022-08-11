Pickling contest held in Beverly Hills

More than 20 pickle fanatics and pickling amateurs competed in the annual Picklefest pickling contest on Aug. 7 at the Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market.

The city’s Community Services Department partnered with the legendary Beverly Hills deli Nate ‘n Al’s to bring the pickle-preserving event to the farmers’ market. Nate ‘n Al’s provided gift certificates for all the winners.

The first-place winners in the two categories, “I Can Pickle That” and “Best Dill Pickle in Beverly Hills,” went to Rebecca Pynos and Ron Sasiela, respectively. In addition, for “I Can Pickle That”, Alan Bronowics was named second-place winner, and Tina Warwick received third place. Second and third place winners for “Best Dill Pickle in Beverly Hills” went to Bryan Chabrow and Adam Wetsman, respectively.

The panel of judges included retired deputy fire chief Joseph Matsch, Councilman John Mirisch, Human Relations Commissioner Laura Margo, Councilwoman Sharona Nazarian and Next Beverly Hills Committee chair Tiffany David.

In addition to the curated pickle contest, pickle-making arts and crafts activities, face painting, pickle ball toss and pony rides and petting zoo kept the kids entertained.

Picklefest was featured in conjunction with the weekly farmers’ market.

For information about the farmers’ market and pickle recipes from the first-place winners, visit beverlyhills.org/farmersmarket.