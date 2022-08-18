Outdoor summer concerts

Garry Marshall Theatre is holding its Outdoor Summer Concert Series, five nights under the stars from Wednesday, Aug. 24, through Sunday, Aug. 28. The end of summer music festival features pop, jazz, soul, R&B and American standards. The schedule includes Joseph Leo Bwarie on Aug. 24, Crystal Lewis on Aug. 25, Ty Taylor on Aug. 26, Alisan Porter on Aug. 27 and Don Most on Aug 28. Single tickets are $40; $145 for all five concerts. 4252 W. Riverside Drive. garrymarshalltheatre.org/summer-concert-series.