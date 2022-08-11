New menu items at sweetgreen

A few new summer menu items have popped up at sweetgreen. Two seasonal favorites are back, starting with the elote bowl filled with roasted corn, peppers, heirloom tomatoes, shredded cabbage, cilantro, goat cheese, spicy sunflower seeds, tortilla chips, warm quinoa, arugula and a pleasing lime, cilantro and jalapeño vinaigrette. The Summer BBQ salad is prepared with hot seasoned chicken, fresh juicy watermelon and crunchy corn mixed with kale, chopped romaine, raw carrots, shredded cabbage, cilantro and a creamy and light Green Goddess Ranch dressing. For side dishes, try the roasted corn and peppers. Those ordering on the sweetgreen app or website can order the online exclusive spicy cashew watermelon bowl. These specials will be offered through Oct. 12. 8055 W. 3rd St., (323)934-3404.