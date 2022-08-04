New chef at Abernethy’s

Now at the Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center, Abernethy’s welcomes Executive chef Geter Atienza who will debut his new modern Filipino menu. The talented chef has been part of the culinary management team at Chef Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Bistro in Las Vegas. He was selected by his mentor, Ray Garcia, to be a guest chef and share his unique narrative through the dishes he prepares. Chef Geter’s flavors are highlighted in his barbecue pork skewers, marinated tuna with coconut, ginger, chiles, red onion, cucumber and rice noodles with forest mushrooms and sugar snap peas. 220 N. Hope St., (213)972-8088.