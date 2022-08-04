National IPA Day at Rock & Brews

Raise a glass of Hazed & Confused IPA to celebrate National IPA Day Aug. 4 at Rock & Brews. KISS front men Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons’ lively restaurants offer 52 beers on tap. For just $5, this ‘Hazed & Confused’ IPA offers floral notes, with a crisp and hop-forward finish. It’s available at all five SoCal locations and Rock & Brews casino locations. In partnership with Buzzrock Brewing, Rock & Brews and reggae rock band Slightly Stoopid have released a new citrus-forward fruit lager called the “Tangie Summer Haze.” This is exclusively sold at select SoCal locations in El Segundo, Redondo Beach, Tustin, Corona and Buena Park. rockandbrews.com. 143 Main St., El Segundo, (310)648-8995.