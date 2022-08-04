More boots on the ground on Hollywood Boulevard

Visitors will see more officers on horseback patrolling Hollywood Boulevard through the end of summer under an initiative announced on Aug. 3 by the Los Angeles Police Department and Council President Pro Tempore Mitch O’Farrell, 13th District.

O’Farrell is allocating $216,000 from his office’s discretionary fund to pay for overtime costs for officers and additional police resources that will be deployed in the Hollywood Entertainment District through mid-September. LAPD officials said the additional funding will translate into 200 additional shifts for officers, who will augment resources already deployed to the area. In addition to the LAPD’s Mounted Patrol, more bike and vehicle patrols will be added.

O’Farrell said the effort is intended to make Hollywood safer for tourists and residents, and the highly-visible deployments also send a message to criminals.

“We are collectively sending a signal to everyone out there that if you are planning to come to Hollywood, please enjoy a safe environment,” O’Farrell said. “If you’re here to do something illegal, if you come here to commit a crime, you will be arrested, you will be prosecuted, you will be jailed.”

Deputy Chief Blake Chow, commanding officer of the LAPD’s Operations West Bureau, said the additional officers will boost regular deployments without taking away resources from other areas of the city. The Mounted Unit is shared between different places where large crowds gather including the Melrose District and Venice Beach, so their deployment to Hollywood will be based on availability. The other additional deployments will be in place six days per week. Authorities will begin scheduling the officers immediately and the additional patrols will begin within days.

“They’re going to be highly visible. They’re going to be in patrol cars. They’re going to be on horseback and be on bikes,” Chow said. “And I want them to interact with the business community and the people that are visiting.”

Chow also cited statistics showing aggravated assaults and robberies are down in the Hollywood Entertainment District during the first six months of 2022 compared to the last six months of 2021, and he added that the extra deployments are meant to continue that trend.

“We’re going to drive those numbers down even further,” Chow said. “We’re going to create an area where people start coming and feel safe, and they can start frequenting the businesses and really enjoy their experience in Hollywood.”

O’Farrell and Chow were joined by business leaders and community members from Hollywood to announce the additional police deployments. Kathleen Rawson, president and CEO of the Hollywood Partnership, a coalition of businesses in the entertainment district, said extra officers are a welcome addition.

“At the Hollywood Partnership, we’re committed to providing supplemental cleaning, safety and hospitality services throughout the public [domain],” Rawson said. “None of us can do this alone. We applaud Councilmember O’Farrell for doing everything possible to increase safety.”

Hollywood resident Cathy Hood also thanked the councilman and police officials, and said the extra officers will go a long way toward making people feel safer.

“I’ve lived in this district for nearly three years, but I’ve been an Angeleno for over a decade, and I’ve seen firsthand what it’s like when there’s an absence of officers or resources on the streets, and how greatly it has impacted the community,” Hood said. “We should proudly walk Hollywood Boulevard. We truly believe that this is a great step forward toward ensuring that there are ample resources and officers on our streets so we can feel safe again.”