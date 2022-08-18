Mid City West panel supports TV City project

The Mid City West Neighborhood Council’s Planning and Land Use Committee approved support for a transformational project at the Television City campus during a virtual meeting on Aug. 15, amid concerns by some in the community about the size and scope of the project and its impact on the surrounding area.

The committee voted 3-1, with one abstention, to recommend supporting the project, which will be considered next at the Mid City West’s Executive Council meeting on Sept. 13. The council’s votes are advisory and are part of an early process to engage the community as the project makes its way through the planning stages. The TVC 2050 project, proposed by Hackman Capital Partners, which purchased the Television City complex from CBS in 2018, will expand facilities within the 25-acre property near Beverly Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, creating 1,874,000 square feet of sound stages, production support space, office space and retail space on the site. The existing main central building and façade on the Television City campus, which are designated as a city of Los Angeles Cultural-Historic monument, will be preserved under the plan. The project is currently in the review phase for the draft environmental impact report.

On Aug. 15, Hackman Capital Partners announced that it agreed to extend the public review and comment period for the draft EIR for an additional 15 days, through Sept. 13, at the request of Councilman Paul Koretz, 5th District. The draft EIR has been available for public review since July 14, but opponents contend it is such a large and complex document that more time should be granted for community consideration.

Opposition to the project surfaced last week when a newly-formed group called the Beverly Fairfax Community Alliance launched a website outlining concerns about the TVC 2050 project. The alliance is comprised of The Grove, which is owned by Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso, and the A.F. Gilmore Company, owner of the Original Farmers Market, as well as the Beverly Wilshire Homes Association and AIR Communities, which owns the Broadcast Center Apartments, Palazzo East and Palazzo West apartments along Third Street . The alliance sent letters to residents throughout the area calling attention to purported negative impacts the TVC 2050 project may have on the surrounding community. One of the main points of contention is a request by Hackman Capital Partners that the property be designated as a regional center for the television production industry.

“We strongly support building more studios and making more shows in L.A., but we all need to be good neighbors, and we are concerned that the current Television City redevelopment proposal would bring significant problems to our community. We are asking the developer to make changes to address the community’s concerns,” read a statement from a spokesperson for The Grove, representing the alliance. “We formed the Beverly Fairfax Community Alliance to help us come together as a community and ensure our voices are heard.”

Zach Sokoloff, vice president of Hackman Capital Partners, reiterated in a statement that the project will be beneficial to the Los Angeles community by generating jobs and keeping productions in Los Angeles. Sokoloff, who provided information on the project during the virtual Mid City West committee meeting on Aug. 15, also expressed appreciation for support from the neighborhood council.

“We thank the planning and land use committee for its thoughtful deliberation and support of TVC 2050. We are also grateful to the dozens of public commenters whose words highlighted the importance of modernizing Television City, to create new entertainment industry jobs and keep production in Los Angeles. We look forward to continuing to work with our neighbors and community stakeholders as we move forward through the entitlement process,” Sokoloff said in a statement. “The TVC 2050 project will create new jobs and help keep production in Los Angeles. We have built a broad coalition of support to modernize Television City and are disappointed that Caruso is leading an effort to oppose this significant investment in the future of our city’s most critical industry.”

The TVC 2050 project drew overwhelming support from people who spoke during the meeting on Aug. 15, with 41 people in support and nine voicing opposition. Many of the supporters were union members who back more entertainment industry jobs that the TCV 2050 project will create. Other supporters said the project will modernize the facility and improve the neighborhood.

A majority of the opponents were critical of the size and scope of the project and the potential traffic impacts it will bring. Many opponents asked for additional time to review the draft EIR.

The Beverly Fairfax Community Alliance also responded to the vote at the Mid City West committee meeting and what it hopes will occur as the planning process progresses.

“The good news is word is getting out about this massive project that would forever transform the neighborhood. The meeting gave residents an opportunity to express their concerns about the many problems the project will create, including traffic gridlock, loss of residential parking and air pollution. We share these and other concerns, and hope there will be more public meetings so that the developer can hear from more neighbors about the negative impacts this project will bring to the surrounding community,” read a statement from a spokesperson from the Farmers Market, representing the alliance. “We support building more production facilities in L.A., and would support responsible development at the Television City site that benefits the community. Unfortunately, this is not that project. Our number one priority is to ensure that the community knows about this massive project that will overwhelm and disrupt the neighborhood, and we will continue to advocate that the developer change the project to address the community’s concerns. We also believe that designating Beverly/Fairfax as a ‘regional center’ like Century City and Downtown Los Angeles is inappropriate and would lead to dramatic transformation of the neighborhood. Moreover, its consideration outside of a comprehensive update to the out-of-date Wilshire Community Plan is poor planning.”

Koretz said he is was pleased the community will have extra time to review the draft EIR, but declined to weigh-in on the project at this time.

“I am hoping that the property owners can work things out with The Grove and the Farmers Market and surrounding neighbors and ultimately make a project that is something acceptable to everyone,” Koretz said.

The project is likely to come before the council after Koretz is termed out later this year. Candidates Katy Young Yaroslavsky and Sam Yebri, who are competing in the race to succeed Koretz in the 5th District, provided input about their hope for the TCV 2050 project.

“Los Angeles needs to work hard to retain existing and create new entertainment jobs. At the same time, I’m committed to making sure that whatever gets approved at Television City works within the context of the neighborhood,” Yaroslavsky said. “I’m looking forward to partnering with all stakeholders and the planning department to make sure we’re balancing needs.”

“The Beverly Fairfax neighborhood is in need of more jobs and vibrancy, which can help reverse the rise in crime and business closures that all residents have felt,” Yebri said. “I am reviewing the extensive draft environmental impact report and look forward to working with local residents and stakeholders and the developer to address concerns about traffic, parking and construction impacts.”

Sokoloff said the Hackman Capital Partners will continue working with the community to address concerns with the project. The public will have many opportunities to provide input along the way. The public can review and make comments on the EIR by visiting planning.lacity.org/odocument/d9c98079-01e0-4e40-bdf2-dc1b178a9dbb/TVC_2050_Project_Initial_Study.pdf.

