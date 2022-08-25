Mayor hosts music and dance wellness event in Beverly Hills

Download Latest Issue
(photo courtesy of the city of Beverly Hills)
Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse on Aug. 18 hosted the second installment of her mental health wellness series, “Music and Dance,” at City Hall.
The impetus behind the event was to showcase how music and dance can reduce stress and benefit individuals’ personal health.
For information, visit beverlyhills.org/mentalwellness.
