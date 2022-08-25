August 25, 2022

Mayor hosts music and dance wellness event in Beverly Hills

(photo courtesy of the city of Beverly Hills)

Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse on Aug. 18 hosted the second installment of her mental health wellness series, “Music and Dance,” at City Hall.

The impetus behind the event was to showcase how music and dance can reduce stress and benefit individuals’ personal health.

For information, visit beverlyhills.org/mentalwellness.





