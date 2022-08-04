Loco Coco opens on Abbot Kinney

A plant-based New York import has opened its first bright pink shop in Venice offering a spacious dining patio and some indoor seating. Come in for a variety of superfood-based bowls, smoothies with over 40 superfood boosters and soft serve. The energy-efficient building is solar powered, and the bowls and utensils are made from recycled coconuts and solely biodegradable packaging. Comfortable outdoor furniture is provided by Kartel and Roly Poly. Free wifi is offered for guests and art by local talent is displayed. Owner Max Alcobi hopes to establish some strong roots in the community hosting workshops and fundraisers. Open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. loco-coco.com. 1202 Abbot Kinney.