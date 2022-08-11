The LA Phil presents “Scheherazade” on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 8 p.m. at the Hollywood Bowl. Conductor Lina González-Granados elicits the storytelling drama of Rimsky Korsakov’s colorful work “Scheherazade.” Opening the evening is Nina Shekhar’s musical exploration of light and dark, as well as Paganini’s showpiece for viola performed by the LA Phil’s principal violist Teng Li. Tickets start at $12. 2301 N. Highland Ave. laphil.org.