Lynne Fiddmont headlines “Jazz at the Fountain,” a one-night-only performance on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 8 p.m. on the Fountain Theatre’s outdoor stage. R&B singer and songwriter Fiddmont will perform with her band. She has worked with Stevie Wonder, Phil Collins, Lou Rawls, Barbra Streisand and Natalie Cole, and has appeared at the Catalina Bar and Grill, the Baked Potato, Watts Towers Arts Center and the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival. Her fourth album, “Power of Love,” features an eclectic collection of R&B songs, ballads and heartfelt soul classics. Admission is $40. 5060 Fountain Ave. (323)663-152, fountaintheatre.com.