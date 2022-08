Music fans won’t want to miss a Jazz at LACMA performance with 6 Beats Apart on Friday, Aug. 19, from 6-8 p.m. on the museum’s Smidt Welcome Plaza. Led by bassist Bruce Lett, the six-piece band was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic by musicians with a desire to keep playing their instruments. The band has been playing once a week for the last year and a half, rehearsing classic jazz fusion music of the 1970s-1990s. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.