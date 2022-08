Holocaust film

Holocaust Museum Los Angeles is holding “One Survivor Remembers-Virtual Screening and Panel Discussion” on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. The Oscar-winning documentary presents Gerda Weissmann Klein’s account of surviving the Holocaust as a child. The event also includes a virtual panel discussion moderated by journalist and author Tom Teicholz. Admission is free but reservations are required. 31418.blackbaudhosting.com/31418/Virtual-Film-Panel-One-Survivor-Remembers.