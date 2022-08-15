Gascón recall fails

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced on Aug. 15 that the recall effort against District Attorney George Gascón failed to garner enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.

Based on examination and verification, 520,050 signatures were found to be valid and 195,783 were determined to be invalid. To qualify the recall measure for the ballot, the petition required 566,857 valid signatures. Therefore, the petition failed to meet the sufficiency requirements, and no further action shall be taken on the petition, Logan said.

According to the registrar-recorder/county clerk’s office, 88,464 signatures were unregistered voters, 43,593 were duplicates and 5,374 came from out of the county.

Proponents of the recall petition may examine the petition signatures, provided that such examination must commence no later than 21 days after the certification of insufficiency of the petition.