Former City Councilman Weiss appointed to parole board

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced the appointment of Jack Weiss, 57, of Los Angeles, to the Board of Parole Hearings. Weiss, who formerly served on the Los Angeles City Council representing the 5th District from 2001-09, founded Pacific Intelligence and Cyber in 2019. Prior, Weiss was with BlueLine Grid from 2013-18 and was a managing director at Kroll and Altegrity from 2010-13. On the City Council, Weiss served as chairman of the Public Safety Committee. He also previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California from 1994-2000, and was a litigation associate at Irell and Manella LLP from 1993-94. He earned a juris doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. The position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $192,407 annually.