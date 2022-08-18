Effort to recall District Attorney George Gascón falls short

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced on Aug. 15 that the recall effort against District Attorney George Gascón failed to garner enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.

Based on examination and verification, 520,050 signatures were found to be valid and 195,783 were determined to be invalid. To qualify the recall measure for the ballot, the petition required 566,857 valid signatures. Therefore, the petition failed to meet the sufficiency requirements, and no further action shall be taken on the petition, Logan said.

According to the registrar-recorder/county clerk’s office, 88,464 signatures were from unregistered voters, 43,593 were duplicates and 5,374 came from outside of the county.

“We are obviously glad to move forward from this attempted political power grab, but we also understand that there is far more work that needs to be done,” Gascon campaign spokeswoman Elise Moore said. “And we remain strongly committed to that work. The D.A.’s primary focus is and has always been keeping us safe and creating a more equitable justice system for all. Monday’s announcement does not change that.”

Proponents of the recall petition may examine the petition signatures, provided that such examination must commence no later than 21 days after the certification of insufficiency of the petition. Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, who backed the recall effort, said she will continue to fight.

“D.A. George Gascón tweeted upon learning the recall attempt had failed, ‘A political power grab.’ Ridiculous. Safety knows no political party,” Bosse said. “Our police chief has said almost everyone who is arrested has been arrested again and again. Crime must have consequences. Everyone needs to feel safe in their homes and streets or we are living in Gotham City. My fight for safety and against Gascon’s policies will never be over.”