Contempo Arts Productions presents “Fused,” a celebration of dance on Friday, Aug. 19, and Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Alex Theatre. The production fuses ballet with a multitude of other dance styles including contemporary, free style, Ghawazi, hip hop and tango, while also incorporating popular music and couture. Six works will be performed. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 20. Tickets start at $29. 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. (818)254-8456.