As part of Mayor Lili Bosse’s 60 Second Shout Out to recognize local businesses, the city of Beverly Hills on Aug. 23 honored Comoncy Café, which opened in Beverly Hills in 2014 and has expanded to five locations in Los Angeles and Phoenix.

From left are Councilman Lester Friedman, Vice Mayor Julian Gold, Comoncy Cafe director of marketing Amber Jamal Eckerlund, Bosse, Councilman John Mirisch and Councilwoman Sharona Nazarian.