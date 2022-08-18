Classic film

American Cinematheque is holding “Pat Healy Presents Sahara” on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 1:30 p.m. at the Los Feliz Theatre. The 1943 classic about a ragtag battalion stranded in the African desert during World War II features top-notch explosive action. After the fall of the Libyan city of Tobruk, Sgt. Joe Gunn (Humphrey Bogart) and his crew – Waco Hoyt (Bruce Bennett), Fred Clarkson (Lloyd Bridges) and Jimmy Doyle (Dan Duryea) – retreat in their tank across the Sahara. Along the way they pick up six Allied stragglers and Tambul (Rex Ingram), a Sudanese corporal and his Italian prisoner. Actor Pat Healy will introduce the film. General admission is $13. 1822 N. Vermont Ave. americancinematheque.com.