August 18, 2022

Classic film

American Cinematheque is holding “Pat Healy Presents Sahara” on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 1:30 p.m. at the Los Feliz Theatre. The 1943 classic about a ragtag battalion stranded in the African desert during World War II features top-notch explosive action. After the fall of the Libyan city of Tobruk, Sgt. Joe Gunn (Humphrey Bogart) and his crew – Waco Hoyt (Bruce Bennett), Fred Clarkson (Lloyd Bridges) and Jimmy Doyle (Dan Duryea) – retreat in their tank across the Sahara. Along the way they pick up six Allied stragglers and Tambul (Rex Ingram), a Sudanese corporal and his Italian prisoner. Actor Pat Healy will introduce the film. General admission is $13. 1822 N. Vermont Ave. americancinematheque.com.





Previous Post
‘Amadeus’ live
Next Post
The Head And The Heart




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize