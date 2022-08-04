August 4, 2022

‘Bull Durham’ book

Live Talks Los Angeles welcomes writer and director Ron Shelton and actor Kevin Costner in conversation about “Bull Durham” and Shelton’s new book “The Church of Baseball-The Making of Bull Durham: Home Runs, Bad Calls, Crazy Fights, Big Swings and a Hit” on Tuesday Aug. 9, at 8 p.m. at the Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center at Vista Del Mar. Shelton will share the behind-the-scenes story of the making of the film in an onstage conversation with Costner and Ron Rapoport, sports columnist, author and commentator for NPR’s “Weekend Edition.” Tickets start at $20. 3200 Motor Ave. eventbrite.com/e/ron-shelton-kevin-costner-with-ron-rapoport-tickets-390481098477.





St. Ambrose festival
'Another Gin Game'




