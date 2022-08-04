‘Bull Durham’ book

Live Talks Los Angeles welcomes writer and director Ron Shelton and actor Kevin Costner in conversation about “Bull Durham” and Shelton’s new book “The Church of Baseball-The Making of Bull Durham: Home Runs, Bad Calls, Crazy Fights, Big Swings and a Hit” on Tuesday Aug. 9, at 8 p.m. at the Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center at Vista Del Mar. Shelton will share the behind-the-scenes story of the making of the film in an onstage conversation with Costner and Ron Rapoport, sports columnist, author and commentator for NPR’s “Weekend Edition.” Tickets start at $20. 3200 Motor Ave. eventbrite.com/e/ron-shelton-kevin-costner-with-ron-rapoport-tickets-390481098477.