Brew at the L.A. Zoo returns for its 10th installment

Los Angeles’ most unique brew festival is back for its 10th install­ment on Friday, Aug. 12, from 7-11 p.m. Brew at the L.A. Zoo returns with an all-star lineup of over 45 local breweries and cideries, along with food, live music and wildlife. This ultimate celebration of beer gives guests the opportunity to try a wide range of styles and producers, including ales, pilsners, porters and stouts to the more obscure, as well as fermented tea and non-alcoholic beer. Beer lovers will sip and stroll their way through the zoo enjoying the beauty and wildlife along with animal keeper talks, live music by spin master DJ Johnny Hawkes and 80s time-trippers Flashback Heart Attack and pub-style food and food truck offerings for an additional charge. For an extra-special experi­ence, VIP Lounge tickets offer early entry at 6 p.m. with exclusive access to two lounges with hors d’oeuvres, specialty cocktails and an intimate elephant keeper talk for VIPs only.

This event is for those 21 and up, and is expected to sell out. A dis­counted rate for designated drivers is available for general admission and VIP Lounge. Guests are reminded to drink responsibly. Those attending without designated drivers are encouraged to use a cab or ride-sharing service. For a full list of breweries, event rules, clear bag policy and to purchase tickets, please visit lazoo.org/brew.

The Los Angeles Zoo is located at 5333 Zoo Drive.