Open-Door Playhouse debuts an online production of “Breakable” beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 17. In the new play, Conner has flown from California to visit his sister Jennifer in a long-term care facility. She has short-term memory issues and is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Conner asserts his love for his sister, and feels guilty about having been so far away while his sister has descended into a need for more attention and care. Will Conner be in time to re-establish the family bond with his sister? Open-Door Playhouse was founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong and brings works by aspiring playwrights to life. The program will be available on demand at opendoorplayhouse.org.