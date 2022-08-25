Beverly Hills names assistant city manager

Ryan Gohlich, currently the city of Beverly Hills’ director of com­munity development, has been selected as the city’s next assistant city manager. Gohlich will join Nancy Hunt-Coffey in the city manager’s office when she assumes the position of city manager upon the retirement of George Chavez.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ryan as our next assistant city manager,” Hunt-Coffey said. “During his 15 years with the city of Beverly Hills, Ryan has demonstrated tremen­dous leadership and a commitment to the community. I look forward to his continued support and partner­ship.”

As ACM, Gohlich will assist in the daily management of city oper­ations, provide oversight of select departments and work closely with the City Council.

“I am so thankful to the city for this amazing opportunity,” he said. “Representing Beverly Hills is an honor, and I look forward to contin­uing to serve this outstanding com­munity in the years ahead.”

Gohlich began his career with the city of Beverly Hills in 2007 as an assistant planner and has served in a variety of roles during his tenure including senior planner and assis­tant director of community devel­opment/city planner. He earned his bachelor of science in city and regional planning from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and master of arts in organizational leadership from Woodbury University.

As Gohlich begins his new role, current city planner Timothea Tway will become the city’s new director of community development. A 10 year employee of the city, she will oversee the divisions of Planning, Development Services, Com- munity Preservation, Rent Stabilization and Special Events and Filming.

Tway joined the city in 2012 as an assistant planner and later served as associate planner, senior planner and principal planner before being promoted to her cur­rent role of city planner.

“I am deeply grateful to Nancy and Ryan for the trust they have placed in me,” Tway said. “I am so proud to be the next leader of the talented and dedicated employees of the community development department.”

Tway earned her bachelor of sci­ence degree in public policy, man­agement and planning from the University of Southern California and master’s degree in city and regional planning from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. She is a member of the American Planning Association and received her certi­fication from the American Institute of Certified Planners.