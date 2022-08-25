Beverly Hills is in holiday mood

Summer doesn’t end for another month, but officials in Beverly Hills are already gearing up for the city’s annual winter holiday celebration.

City staff and Rodeo Drive Committee president Kathy Gohari on Aug. 23 presented the City Council with their plans for illuminating Rodeo Drive and the city of Beverly Hills during the holidays.

Gohari said the holiday lighting theme this year will be based on Beverly Hills history, as the committee worked with the Beverly Hills Historical Society and found old photos of a red trolley train that once traversed the city.

“We took that concept and ran with it,” she said.

According to a staff report, the committee sought more than $1.3 million to contract with J. Ben Bourgeois Productions Inc. for the Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration, as well as median décor on Rodeo Drive.

The lighting celebration is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. on Nov. 17 and will offer live performances, photo activations, three stages, a fireworks show, food trucks and, of course, Santa Claus. Closures will occur on Rodeo Drive, Dayton Way and Brighton Way.

The staff report stated that the committee was also looking to install an enhanced audio system that will operate for seven weekends between Nov. 17 and Jan. 1. As opposed to renting, the committee sought to purchase the equipment for more than $250,000.

The holiday décor on Rodeo Drive would include palm tree lights, street pole banners and Beverly Hills Express median décor, according to the report.

Mayor Lili Bosse and Councilman Lester Friedman served as council liaisons to the committee.

“I thought the idea of the train and the layout was just excellent,” Friedman said. “I think that we’ve incorporated the holiday season to include Hanukkah and Christmas [and that it was] done well.”

Bosse said she loved the concept of incorporating the city’s past.

“I really think that it’s very creative, and I also love that we worked with the historical society together,” she added. “And I think it’s fun. I think it’s festive and also very important that we are promoting the restaurants in our city in advance.”

Councilwoman Sharona Nazarian asked staff members to prioritize safety and security.

“We take care of our guests, we take care of our residents and [we want] to share that message as best as possible,” she said, adding that she would also like to see a report on how the city’s investment benefits its businesses.

“It looks very clever,” Vice Mayor Julian Gold said. “It looks like it’s going to be fun, and I’m supportive of all of it.”

The citywide holiday décor will include street spans, a Santa display, decorations at Beverly Gardens Park and Beverly Canon Gardens, background audio, signage and projection mapping, according to a staff report.

The iconic Santa and reindeer display will return to Wilshire Boulevard, and lights will be placed over Wilshire Boulevard, North Beverly Drive and North Canon Drive. Lights will also be installed on trees, tree canopies and sidewalks throughout the city.

Further, the city will offer plenty of programming, such as park and community center decorations, activities at the Beverly Hills Active Adult Club, youth programs and craft workshops, a holiday craft market at the Beverly Hills Farmers Market and the annual Holidays at Greystone Mansion and Gardens event.

The overall price tag for the decorations is more than $3.1 million.

“It looks adorable, really beautiful,” Nazarian said. “I really like the projection mapping. That looks really cool. It’s something very fresh.”

Councilman John Mirisch said the presentation was “great” and that he was “supportive.” Bosse agreed “enthusiastically.”

“I think we can only build on this,” she said. “I think this is the beginning of some wonderful holidays ahead.”

In other business, the council discussed the failure of the recall effort against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and the signature validation process of the county’s Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office. Bosse asked staff members to return with more information at a later meeting.

Council members also tabled their discussion on the possibility of establishing the city’s own health department.