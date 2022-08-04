Art exhibits

August 4, 2022

Thinkspace Projects presents concurrent exhibits by Adam Caldwell, Aof Smith, Dredske, Nicola Caredda and the Perez Brothers running from Saturday, Aug. 6, through Saturday, Aug. 27. Caldwell’s exhibit “Frontal” will be on display in the Viewing Room. The multi-exhibit show also includes Smith’s “Irrepressible Summer Memory,” Dredske’s “Grind,” Caredda’s “Don’t Trust Anyone Over 30” and the Perez Brothers’ L.A.-centric show celebrating lowrider culture. An opening reception will be held on Aug. 6 from 6-10 p.m. Regular viewing hours are noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. 4207-4217 W. Jefferson Blvd. thinkspaceprojects.com.





