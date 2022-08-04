Hal Linden and Ruta Lee star in Theatre 40’s “Another Gin Game” on Tuesday Aug. 9, at 8 p.m. in the Reuben Cordova Theatre, on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. “Another Gin Game” is a witty, sharp-tongued gossip fest between two former show biz greats in their twilight years facing their past, present and future. Tickets are $25 and proceeds support Theatre 40’s programs. 241 S. Moreno Drive. (310)364-3606, theatre40.org.