WeHo reminds pet owners about free licensing

The city of West Hollywood is spreading the word about the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s Pet Licensing Amnesty program, which allows people to economically renew pet licenses.

The DACC is waiving late fees for renewed or new licenses from Aug. 1-Oct. 31. All dogs and cats in Los Angeles County must be licensed, which offers a means of identification. Additionally, pets must be re-vaccinated each year, or every three years with an approved three-year vaccine. The county of Los Angeles also requires all dogs and cats to be spayed or neutered as well as microchipped. Reduced license fees are provided for spayed and neutered pets.

Failure to renew a pet license can result in a late penalty equal to the cost of the license. Owners of unlicensed pets identified by the DACC Field Licensing Enforcement program will be assessed an additional fee of $40.

For information, call the DACC’s Enforcement Services Bureau’s Licensing Division at (562)345-0400, or visit animalcare.lacounty.gov/licensing. Residents may also obtain information from West Hollywood’s Neighborhood and Business Safety Division by calling (323)848-6437, or emailing code@weho.org.