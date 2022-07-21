WeHo outlines progress made addressing homelessness

The West Hollywood City Council of received an update on July 18 on the city’s homeless initiative, providing details about progress toward goals of the Five-Year Plan to Address Homelessness in Our Community, as well as activities in the regional homeless service system, delivery of local homeless services and program outcomes from city-funded non-profit agencies.

The Human Services and Rent Stabilization Department’s Strategic Initiatives Division oversees the West Hollywood Homeless Initiative in coordination with the city’s Social Services Division. The homeless initiative is a multi-disciplinary, multi-agency collaborative response that includes multiple city departments, city-funded social service agencies, the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles County agencies.

The city is beginning the process of developing a bridge housing and supportive housing facility for people experiencing homelessness. In May, the state awarded the city a $6-million grant to convert the Holloway Motel, located near Santa Monica Boulevard and Holloway Drive, into an interim housing program that will be operated by the nonprofit Ascencia. On June 6, the City Council approved the purchase of the Holloway Motel with the intent to use the property to address homelessness for 15 years.

The city is also participating in Mayors for a Guaranteed Income program and developing the city’s first guaranteed income pilot, which will also serve as the nation’s first pilot of its kind focused on older adults. The pilot will provide unconditional cash payments of a $1,000 per month to 25 adults ages 50 and older for 18 months. The pilot project is part of the city’s efforts to help prevent homelessness, assist community members to age in place. Additionally, West Hollywood and its partners have supported more than 208 youth and adults in establishing permanent housing since 2016.

To review report, visit weho.org/homeless.