WeHo accepts nominations for Disability Service Awards

The city of West Hollywood and its Disabilities Advisory Board have opened nominations for the annual Disability Service Awards.

Members of the West Hollywood community are encouraged to nominate potential recipients in the categories of individuals, businesses, the media and nonprofit organizations for recognition of work with people living with disabilities. Work can include advocacy and involvement in solving accessibility issues and attention to Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Current or previous city staff are not eligible to be nominated and no city advisory board member or commissioner who is serving or has served within the prior year can be nominated.

Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. For a nomination form, visit weho.org/home/showpublisheddocument/53633/637931306388030256.

Nominations may be emailed to jbritton@weho.org, or mailed to Joyce Britton-City of West Hollywood, West Hollywood City Hall, Social Services Division, 8300 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069. Include a contact name and phone number or email address.

Award recipients will be chosen at the city’s Disabilities Advisory Board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The awards presentation will be broadcast live on WeHoTV on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m.

For information, call (323)848-6510, or visit weho.org.