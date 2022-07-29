‘Urban Light’ damaged during protest

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division on July 28 responded to a protest that resulted in three arrests for felony vandalism after the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s “Urban Light” was damaged.

Around noon, a group of about 25 protesters gathered near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Ogden Street. The protest was in support of a group, RiseUp4AbortionRights.org, according to the LAPD.

During the protest, two female protesters chained themselves to a light pole in the art exhibit, which damaged the exhibit. One male protester threw an unknown red liquid on the art exhibit and surrounding area.

LAPD made multiple attempts to contact the group of protesters, who refused to leave the area, police said. Around 3:25 p.m., officers issued a dispersal order.

At 4 p.m., a second dispersal order was announced, and the crowd refused to leave the area, police said. At 4:10 p.m., uniformed resources, along with Metropolitan Division officers, arrested the two females and one male for felony vandalism. At 4:30 p.m., the area was cleared of all protesters without incident, according to the LAPD.

Representatives of LACMA and RiseUp4AbortionRights.org have not responded to a request for comment. However, it appeared that the red liquid had been cleaned up as of July 29.

According to its website, RiseUp4AbortionRights.org formed in January in response to the U.S. Supreme Court considering the possibility of overturning Roe v. Wade, which it ultimately did on June 24. The site lists Merle Hoffman, Lori Sokol and Sunsara Taylor as “initiators.”

On Instagram, the organization’s Los Angeles chapter posted images of its members chained to the light poles with a “sea of [fake dead] bodies, [coat] hangers and fake blood.”

“I am putting my body on the line here today as a call to action because we cannot sit idly by as we are robbed of our freedom, rights and futures,” said Lavi Bourne, according to an Instagram post. “No ‘business as usual’ when you take away our rights. We demand nationwide legal abortion now.”

“I enlisted to defend freedom not to have mine stolen! Together we can rise up for equality and human rights,” said Victoria Eggers, an organizer with the L.A. chapter of RiseUp4AbortionRights.org and Vets Rise For Roe, according to the post. “This is not a protest against LACMA, but a call to the arts community and to all of society: silence is compliance. Start taking action and rise up for abortion rights now.”

The chapter’s social media accounts also called on supporters to help bail out the three protestors who were arrested.

