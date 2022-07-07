Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum is holding the world premiere of “Trouble the Water,” adapted by Ellen Geer from the 2019 award-winning historical novel by Rebecca Dwight Bruff, running from Saturday, July 9, through Oct. 2. The production tells the story of Robert Smalls, born into slavery in Beaufort, South Carolina, who carried his family and others to freedom by commandeering a Confederate warship into Union waters. Upon delivering the ship to the Union army, Smalls was declared a hero. Tickets start at $10. Showtime on July 9 is 7:30 p.m. Check the schedule for other showtimes. 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd. (310)455-3723, theatricum.com.