Theatre West presents “Too Old. Too Asian. Too Short,” a solo play being held on Friday, July 29, at 8 p.m., and “She’s Not There,” a staged reading of a new screenplay on Saturday, July 30, at 6 p.m. Written and performed by Pamela K. Najera, “Too Old. Too Asian. Too Short” follows Pamela, a Filipina who struggles to find success in life and her career as a dancer. “She’s Not There” explores how mental illness can devastate a person and the lives of those around them. Advance tickets on July 29 are $35; $40 at the door. Admission is free on July 30. 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West. (323)851-7977, theatrewest.org.