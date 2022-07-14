Theatre 40 presents the Los Angeles premiere of “The Metromaniacs,” a comedy running from Thursday, July 21, through Sunday, Aug. 21, in the Reuben Cordova Theatre, on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. David Ives’ play is an English language adaptation of “La Metromaie,” a French farce from 1738. It is set that year in Paris when there was a particular craze for poetry. The play will be performed in English in rhyming couplets. Tickets are $35. 241 S. Moreno Drive. (310)364-0535, theatre40.org.