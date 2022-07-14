Actor and author Richie Stephens will sign his book “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety” with co-creators John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky on Saturday, July 16, at 2 p.m. at Barnes & Noble at The Grove. The book is a darkly humorous and inspiring first-person account of the exploits and ultimate redemption of an Irish gangster, written in collaboration with the creators of Silicon Valley. The trio will discuss the book, sign copies and pose for photographs. The cost is $30.66 and includes the book. 189 The Grove Drive. eventbrite.com/e/richie-stephens-discusses-the-gangsters-guide-to-sobriety-at-bn-the-grove-tickets-372897966857.