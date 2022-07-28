By / July 28, 2022

Special at Rock & Brews

Legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi has teamed up with fellow legends Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons to showcase his Hampton Water Rose’ wine at Rock & Brews. (photo courtesy of Rock and Brews)

Rock & Brews’ new Hampton Water frosé, legendary rockers Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons are teaming up with rocker Jon Bon Jovi to showcase his Hampton Water Rosé wine at Rock & Brews. They are serving a frozen, slushie-style drink made with Hampton Water Rosé, Grey Goose Vodka, peach liquor, citrus and fresh strawberries. The rocker trio say that this frosé is the “ultimate summer cocktail.” This partnership with Jon Bon Jovi’s Hampton Water wine is exclusively available at Rock & Brews. rockandbrews.com. 143 Main St., El Segundo, (310)627-2137.





