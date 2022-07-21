Small business contracts

Learn about contracting opportunities during a free virtual workshop with Los Angeles County Supervisor and Metro Board member Holly Mitchell on Thursday, July 28, from 3:30-5 p.m., via Zoom. Mitchell will present information on the regional Contractor Development and Bonding Program’s services and benefits. To register, visit us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_d4wDUfydSXKee_xrDjY5Ow?utm_source=Zoom&utm_medium=Email+&utm_campaign=Holly+Mitchell+.