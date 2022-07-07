Skirball hosts family-friendly amphitheater series

The Skirball Cultural Center pre­sents the return of the summertime series Family Amphitheater Performances, free with general admission.

The series spotlights a dazzling lineup of artists who use music, dance and storytelling to keep their cultural traditions and family histo­ries alive. The 2022 lineup features Bloco Obini (July 10), Upstream (July 17), Las Colibrí (July 24) and Dancing Storytellers (July 31). Each artist will perform twice, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Held in the Skirball’s picturesque outdoor stage, the Family Amphitheater Performances encourage audiences to sing, dance and interact with performers. With the return of the series, time aboard Noah’s Ark (advance reservations required), new picnic lunches for pick-up, art-making and the Archaeology Dig, the Skirball offers the perfect place to enjoy an entire day of family-friendly fun.

Reservations are required. The Skirball is located at 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd. For information, visit skirball.org/programs/family-amphitheater-performances.