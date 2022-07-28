‘Sip & Savor’ at Jean-Georges

Jean-Georges Beverly Hills inside Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills will launch a new dinner series “Sip & Savor, A Wine and Culinary Dinner Series” on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. in partnership with Peake Ranch and Petrossian Caviar. The experience will feature an 8-course savory menu with wine pairings. Highlights of the menu include braised rabbit and slow cooked halibut paired with vintage wine selections. Jean-Georges Beverly Hills’ new dinner series will be held monthly and will feature a visiting winery and culinary partner to offer guests an exclusive tasting menu and wine pairing experience. The concept will be guided by both partners explaining the night’s menu highlights. Prices start at $295 per person. Reservations can be made via OpenTable opentable.com/ booking/experiences-availability?rid=350623 &restref=350623&experienceId=94808.